Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.78 on Monday. 37,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

