Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 346,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007,349. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

