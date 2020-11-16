Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,292. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

