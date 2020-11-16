Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 110.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.12, for a total transaction of $4,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,652 shares of company stock valued at $134,266,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.31. 109,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,681. The company has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.22 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.