George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$107.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$125.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:WN traded down C$1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$98.08. 121,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,488. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$97.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.55. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$84.01 and a 52-week high of C$111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

