Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 207 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. 92,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,133. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

