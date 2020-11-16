Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,746. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.