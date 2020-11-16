Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.00. 367,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,922,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

