GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $58.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,289. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

