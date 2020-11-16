Head-To-Head Analysis: MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) & Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 3.34 $673.76 million $1.84 6.50 Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.35 -$216.00 million N/A N/A

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGIC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $12.84, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 39.04% 11.21% 7.65% Ambac Financial Group N/A -38.99% -3.64%

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

