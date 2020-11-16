Head-To-Head Contrast: Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) & Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Williams Industries and Valmont Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries $2.77 billion 1.24 $153.77 million $7.06 22.92

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Williams Industries and Valmont Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Valmont Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $139.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.11%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industries and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A Valmont Industries 5.17% 14.67% 6.03%

Volatility & Risk

Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats Williams Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams Industries

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete pole structures for the utility transmission, and distribution applications; renewable energy generation equipment; and inspection services. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Irrigation segment manufactures and distributes mechanical irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. This segment also provides water management solutions for large-scale production agriculture; and technology for precision agriculture. The company serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunications and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

