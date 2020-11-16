Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $20.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of HP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,593,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

