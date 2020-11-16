Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

HRX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

TSE:HRX traded up C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,212. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $457.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.39.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

