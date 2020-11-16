Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) stock traded up C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.15. 176,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

