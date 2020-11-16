HSBC Downgrades Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRPTF. UBS Group raised Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Getlink has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

