I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $641.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00490797 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032977 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00936537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000065 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,517,497 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

