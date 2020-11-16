ICON Reaches Market Cap of $204.09 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $204.09 million and $18.86 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,874,168 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

