Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $84,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.