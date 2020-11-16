Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$24.00 by CSFB

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$24.00 target price by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.24.

Shares of IMO traded up C$1.12 on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit