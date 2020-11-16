Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT Set at C$24.00 by CSFB

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$24.00 target price by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.24.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up C$1.12 on Monday, hitting C$22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.