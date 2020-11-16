Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of TSE:INO.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.31. 121,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$11.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

