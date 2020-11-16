Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Director Gil Aharon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DCTH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 104,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $964,000.

