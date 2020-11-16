International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of International Business Machines worth $450,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 215,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 85,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,940. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

