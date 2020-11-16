iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the October 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

