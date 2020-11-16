Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company has a 50-day moving average of €121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.44.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

