Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.67 ($98.43).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.37.

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

