Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €90.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.67 ($98.43).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Thursday. Sixt SE has a one year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a one year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.37.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

