Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.34. 495,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,866. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.73 and a 52 week high of C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.76 million and a PE ratio of 130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$53.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO)

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

