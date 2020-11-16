Lateef Investment Management L.P. Buys 82,568 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,568 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.80% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $28,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 86,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

HALO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,270. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 245.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

