Lateef Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. 11,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,357. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

