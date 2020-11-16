Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $15.94 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,170 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 72,176 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 579,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,253,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

