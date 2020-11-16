Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

TECH traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $299.27. 3,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,147. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $316.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 7,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.05, for a total transaction of $2,269,406.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,895.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $5,905,082 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

