Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.7% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 249,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,721 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,541 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.53. 356,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,735. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

