Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $5.46 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,784 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.58. 46,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,744. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -177.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.05 and its 200-day moving average is $187.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

