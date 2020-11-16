Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $9.45 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,425 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.0% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Graco by 20.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. 11,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,712. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $69.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $3,191,202.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,395,662.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,672 shares of company stock valued at $22,492,211. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

