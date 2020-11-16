Lateef Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,000. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.20. 272,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

