Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases 10,923 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for 4.0% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $728.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,239. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

