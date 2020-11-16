Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,551 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.91. 10,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,584. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.