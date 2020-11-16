Lateef Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of KLA by 70.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,916 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

