Lawrence Roulston Buys 70,000 Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Director Lawrence Roulston acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,760.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.36. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,375. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara/Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, and the More Creek property located in British Columbia.

