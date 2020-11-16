Lawrence Roulston Buys 70,000 Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Stock

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) (CVE:MTB) Director Lawrence Roulston acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,760.
Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.36. 42,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,375. Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.
About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (MTB.V)
