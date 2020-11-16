Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $205.78 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955,685 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for about 3.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of Teck Resources worth $205,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 107,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

