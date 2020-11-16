Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $234,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

