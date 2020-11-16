Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 144,590 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,590 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,882,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

