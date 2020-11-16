Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 30,849 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $67,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $277.56. 361,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

