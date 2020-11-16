Litecoin Plus Price Tops $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $71,822.11 and $39.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,716.50 or 3.33083082 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023293 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

