Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.53 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 94.9% higher against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $42.53 million and $352,926.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004910 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,727.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.50 or 0.02764909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00427081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.10 or 0.01501142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00712417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00387238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,781,958 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

