LPL Financial LLC Buys 12,078 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.00. 271,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,077. The stock has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

