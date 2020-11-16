LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $111,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.54. 145,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,886. The firm has a market cap of $226.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $1,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,052.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,360 shares of company stock valued at $150,484,132. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

