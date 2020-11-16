LPL Financial LLC Purchases 195,163 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $260,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VWO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.55. 522,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

