LPL Financial LLC Sells 413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 39.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,770.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,577.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,498.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

