MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

CSX stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.71. 120,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,426. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

