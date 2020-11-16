MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,810 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.02. 41,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,042. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.